Business

Delaware woman faces sentencing in $6 million fraud case

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 3:44 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

Federal prosecutors say a Delaware woman charged with transferring more than $6 million from the operating account of the financial services company where she worked into her own bank accounts over several years deserves to spend at least five years in prison.

But attorneys for 67-year-old Roberta Czap are asking for leniency and no more than two years in prison.

Czap, who faces a maximum 33 years in prison, was to appear for sentencing Monday after pleading guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and making a false statement on a tax return.

Czap's husband, Matthew Czap, was sentenced in July to a year and a day in prison after pleading guilty to structuring financial transactions to avoid currency reporting requirements.

Prosecutors say the fraud took place between 2011 and 2016.

