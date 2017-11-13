Business

Indianapolis airport adding electric buses for shuttle fleet

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 8:18 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

Indianapolis International Airport is starting to use electric buses for shuttling passengers between its terminal and parking lots.

Airport officials say the first electric bus is in operation and that it will have five more by early next year. Plans are to have nine electric buses in the shuttle fleet by late 2019.

The airport says it is buying the new buses with $3.6 million in zero emissions vehicle grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Indianapolis Airport Authority executive director Mario Rodriguez says it is aiming to set an example of sustainable, world-class airport operations.

The airport is placing signs to announce the new electric buses, which will have a charging area near the parking garage exit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video