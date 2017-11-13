Business

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 2 cents

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 6:13 AM

DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 2 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.74 per gallon. That's about 67 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.70 per gallon in the Lansing and East Lansing areas. The highest was about $2.78 per gallon in the Marquette area. It's the third consecutive week that the Marquette area had the highest reported average price.

The Detroit-area's average fell about 3 cents to $2.75 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

