An independence flag is waved as demonstrators take part at a protest calling for the release of Catalan jailed politicians, in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday, Nov 11, 2017. Eight members of the now-defunct Catalan government remain jailed in a related rebellion case. Former regional president Carles Puigdemont and four other ex-cabinet members fled to Belgium where they are fighting extradition. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo
Business

Spain to brief EU on alleged cyber-meddling in Catalonia

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 6:27 AM

BRUSSELS

Spain's foreign minister says he will brief his European Union counterparts on alleged cyber-meddling from Russian territory and elsewhere aimed at spreading misinformation about the independence push in the northeastern region of Catalonia.

Alfonso Dastis said he would tell the EU's top diplomats Monday in Brussels that data showed internet traffic by media networks "in Russia and other countries" after a banned Oct. 1 secession referendum in Catalonia.

Referring to a recent London meeting between WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and a prominent Catalan pro-independence figure, Dastis also said there were signs that Assange and others "are trying to interfere and manipulate" amid the Catalonia crisis.

Spain said last week that the signs don't necessarily mean the Russian government is involved. Spain's government hasn't provided evidence to back the interference claim.

