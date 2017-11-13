Business

Ivanka Trump to discuss tax cut bill in New Jersey

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 6:27 AM

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J.

Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to discuss the Republican tax reform plan in New Jersey.

They'll join Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur at the invitation-only event at the Bayville Fire Hall in Ocean County on Monday. Trump has been promoting the plan at appearances throughout the country.

Proposals in Congress pose problems for New Jersey residents.

The House bill allows homeowners to deduct up to $10,000 in property taxes while the Senate proposal unveiled by GOP leaders last week eliminates the entire deduction.

Both the House and Senate versions of the legislation would eliminate deductions for state and local income taxes and sales taxes paid.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video