Business

Delaware moves closer to expanding port, adding jobs

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:33 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

Delaware is moving closer to expanding the Port of Wilmington and possibly creating 5,000 new jobs.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Sunday that state and port officials are reviewing three proposals. They would privatize the existing port on the Christiana River while adding a new container dock on the Delaware River.

Discussions about expanding the Christina River port have been under way for decades.

Officials said each of the three proposals could double port-related jobs by 2027. The port currently employs 2,000 people and supports a total of 5,000 jobs in Delaware.

The state asked potential investors in April to make a pitch for how they'd develop the existing port and a new facility.

