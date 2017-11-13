Business

Police: 2-year-old survives Detroit-area crash that killed 4

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:42 AM

HARPER WOODS, Mich.

Police say a 2-year-old child who was buckled in a car safety seat is the only survivor of a freeway crash in suburban Detroit that killed four other people.

State police say the sport utility vehicle was passing other vehicles at a high speed in the left lane of eastbound Interstate 94 in Harper Woods about 1 a.m. Monday when the driver lost control, crossed three lanes and hit a bridge. Police say four people inside ranging in age from 18 to 25 died instantly.

Police say the child also was in the SUV and had minor injuries. Police say the four who died weren't wearing seat belts.

Names of those involved in the crash haven't been released. State police say a traffic crash reconstruction unit is investigating.

