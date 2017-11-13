Business

Sierra Nevada Corp tests Dream Chaser spacecraft

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:52 AM

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.

Sierra Nevada Corp. says its Dream Chaser spacecraft had a successful free-flight drop test in the Mojave Desert during the weekend.

The company tweeted photos of the craft gliding to a landing at Edwards Air Force Base on Saturday.

In previous tests this year a helicopter carried the Dream Chaser aloft but did not release it. The company says it will release more information about the test Monday afternoon.

The Dream Chaser is being developed to carry cargo to and from the International Space Station without a crew aboard.

The Dream Chaser is 30 feet (9 meters) long, about one quarter the length of a space shuttle.

It's been in development by the Sparks, Nevada, company for more than 10 years.

