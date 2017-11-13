Business

Oklahoma awarded 16M federal grant for charter schools

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:27 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY

A federal grant of more than $16 million is expected to increase the number of charter schools in Oklahoma over the next several years.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports that the state in September was awarded the U.S. Department of Education's Expanding Opportunity Through Quality Charter Schools Program grant. The grant will be used to fund nearly 25 new charter schools.

The grant comes amid a lawsuit filed against the state Board of Education by the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association. The association is seeking a share of the money that traditional public schools receive from state and county taxes and other earnings.

Officials in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa school districts say each stands to lose $1 million to $1.5 million if the lawsuit succeeds.

