Paul Todd, top financial exec at TSYS, is named CFO of the Year

Paul Todd, the chief financial officer at credit-card and payment processor TSYS, has been chosen the “Chief Financial Officer of the Year” by the CFO Roundtable.
The recently announced honor comes from the organization that was formed by commercial real-estate firm Cushman & Wakefield and the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business. It is a forum for top financial executives who share “best practices” in their industries.
Todd has been senior executive vice president and CFO at TSYS since 2014. Before that, he was the Columbus-based firm’s executive vice president for strategy, mergers and acquisitions, as well as overseeing product and marketing.
His career has included stops at Procter & Gamble Co. and various jobs with TSYS before venturing to Synovus Financial Corp., where he was in charge of corporate mergers and acquisitions from 2002 to 2005. Regional bank Synovus then promoted him to president and chief executive officer of Financial Management Services, with Todd leaving there in 2008 to take his current TSYS job.
“Paul has been a significant contributor to TSYS’s success as a company since long before he was named our CFO just over three years ago,” TSYS Chairman, President and CEO Troy Woods said in a statement. “His actions as CFO are gaining attention not just at TSYS, but also across our industry and among his peers. I am thrilled to see Paul recognized for his commitment to helping TSYS win as a team.”
TSYS, headquartered in downtown Columbus, is a global processor of credit cards and various types of electronic payments, doing business in 13 countries. It racked up revenue of $4.2 billion in 2016 from processing more than 25 billion transactions. It employs about 11,500 worldwide, with nearly 5,000 of those in Columbus.
