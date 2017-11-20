Minnesota farm provides fresh shrimp to local restaurants

This photo taken Aug. 14, 2017, shows Aaron TerBeest, owner of Kedron Valley Farm in Spring Valley, Minn., posing with his first baby shrimp shipment. The 31-year-old man runs a shrimp farm called Kedron Valley Farm, and has been officially licensed since May 2017. This past season marked the first time that TerBeest was able to harvest his shrimp for direct-to-consumer and direct-to-restaurant sales. The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP Aaron TerBeest