Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, center, gestures while talking to Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha, right, and Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak during the 20th ASEAN-China Summit in metro Manila, Philippines Monday Nov. 13, 2017.
Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, center, gestures while talking to Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha, right, and Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak during the 20th ASEAN-China Summit in metro Manila, Philippines Monday Nov. 13, 2017. Pool Photo via AP Romeo Ranoco
Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, center, gestures while talking to Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha, right, and Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak during the 20th ASEAN-China Summit in metro Manila, Philippines Monday Nov. 13, 2017. Pool Photo via AP Romeo Ranoco

Business

UN chief raises alarm over Rohingya in speech before Suu Kyi

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:49 PM

MANILA, Philippines

The United Nations chief has expressed alarm over the tragic plight of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar in remarks before that country's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said late Monday the ongoing humanitarian crisis can cause regional instability and radicalization.

He spoke in front of national leaders at a meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations annual summit in Manila, Philippines.

Guterres says "the dramatic movement of hundreds of thousands of refugees from Myanmar to Bangladesh," ''is a worrying escalation in a protracted tragedy and a potential source of instability in the region, and radicalization."

The conservative ASEAN bloc has refused to discuss the crisis in a strong, critical manner but a Philippine official has said at least two leaders raised the issue Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video