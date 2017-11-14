Business

No foul play found in fire that destroyed Montana wood plant

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 12:54 AM

LIBBY, Mont.

Montana authorities have determined that there was no foul play involved with a fire that destroyed Libby's last wood manufacturing plant.

The Flathead Beacon reports that SK Fingerjoint, Inc. at the Kootenai Business Park burned to the ground on Nov. 5.

Undersheriff Brandon Huff said his office has concluded its investigation into the fire, and at this time the insurance company and law enforcement believe the blaze was probably the result of an electrical issue.

Lincoln County Commissioner Mark Peck said the fire was "devastating" to a community that has already been dealt many economic blows in recent years. Logging and mining jobs once propped up Lincoln County's economy, but over the years those industries have left the area.

