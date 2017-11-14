Indian city rounds up beggars ahead of visit by Ivanka Trump

In this Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 photo, an Indian man seeks alms at a street in Hyderabad, India. Authorities in this southern Indian city are rounding up beggars ahead of a visit by Ivanka Trump. Over the past week, more than 200 beggars have been transported to separate male and female shelter homes located on the grounds of two city prisons. Officials say the drive against begging was launched because two international events are taking place in the city _ the Global Entrepreneurship Summit and the World Telugu Conference in December. Mahesh Kumar A. AP Photo