Money-time: Florida Gov. Scott to release final budget

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 3:52 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is sending his final round of budget recommendations to state legislators.

Scott on Tuesday will release his spending plan for the budget year that starts in July 2018. The Republican governor is leaving office in early 2019 due to term limits.

The Florida Legislature will consider Scott's budget request during the annual session that starts in January.

Scott has already outlined some recommendations, including a push to slash taxes and fees by $180 million. Scott maintains there is enough money to carry out his plans, even though some legislators have been warning about a tight budget next year.

The governor has also previously said that he wants to increase spending on environmental programs in 2018. He also wants to hire more child protection investigators.

