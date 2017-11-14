Business

Claim forms to be mailed in Western Union settlement

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 3:55 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Claim forms are being shipped this month to consumers in a fraud settlement against Western Union.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says in a news release that a settlement administrator will mail forms over the next two weeks containing instructions on filing claims. Morrisey says about 2,300 West Virginia consumers are eligible for $2.9 million in refunds.

It's part of a settlement announced in January in which the company said it will pay $586 million to compensate fraud victims who used Western Union to wire money to scam artists.

Morrisey says victims of fraud-induced transfers using Western Union between January 2004 and January 2017 may be eligible.

The deadline for forms to be returned is Feb. 12.

___

Online:

Western Union claims: http://www.westernunionremission.com

