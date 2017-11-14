US oil and gas 'resurgence' expected as global demand grows

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, an oil tanker approaches the new Jetty during the launch of a $650 million oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. The state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will put a minority stake in its gas station subsidiary up on the local stock market. The company made the announcement on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, saying 10 percent of ADNOC Distribution will go onto the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange pending regulatory approval. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo