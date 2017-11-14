Business

FBI: Suspect in bank robberies dies in fire during standoff

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 7:01 AM

RISING SUN, Md.

Authorities say a suspect in four bank robberies died in a fire during a standoff with law enforcement in Maryland.

News outlets report members of the FBI Baltimore Violent Crimes Task Force tried to arrest a man wanted for four Towson-area robberies in the past two weeks on Sunday night. FBI Baltimore spokesman Dave Fitz says the man didn't comply with officers and was found dead after he barricaded himself in the basement of a house in Rising Sun that caught fire.

Fitz says the state's fire marshal is investigating the fire's cause. No one else was injured.

The FBI is not releasing the man's name until his family is notified.

Officials say that in each of the four robberies, a man used a demand note and fled on foot.

