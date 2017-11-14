Business

Senate makes quickly fixes to new Connecticut budget

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 11:32 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

It took the Connecticut Senate just about two minutes to make some fixes to the recently passed bipartisan budget.

The Senate voted 34-0 on Tuesday in favor of the bill, which, among other things, makes various changes to a tax on hospitals that provides the state and hospitals with key federal reimbursement funds.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy had urged the fix, arguing the original language risked up to $1 billion in federal revenue the state is expecting.

The bill also fixes language that held up $26.4 million in financial assistance for certain elderly and disabled renters, and changes the years when some tax changes will take effect.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Wednesday on the same changes to the two-year, $41.3 billion state budget.

