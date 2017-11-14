Fashion retailer Forever 21 is warning customers of a data breach at some of its stores over several months this year. It has a store at Peachtree Mall in Columbus. --
Business

Peachtree Mall retailer warns customers it has suffered data breach

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

November 14, 2017 4:42 PM

Forever 21, the fashion retailer that operates a store at Peachtree Mall in Columbus, said Tuesday it is investigating an apparent data breach.

The Los Angeles-based company said it has started notifying customers that “there may have been authorized access to data from payment cards” used at stores from March of this year until October. The retailer said it has hired a security and forensics company to look into the breach, which apparently came from payment encryption and tokenization technology it began using in 2015.

“We regret that this incident occurred and apologize for any inconvenience. We will continue to work to address this matter,” Forever 21 said in a short notice on its website announcing the data breach.

It advises customers to keep a close eye on their credit- and debit-card statements and notify their bank or card issuer if any unauthorized charges pop up on them.

Forever 21 is a retailer of clothing and accessories for women, men and children. Founded in 1984, it operates more than 800 stores worldwide.

The company opened its Peachtree Mall store in 2015, with it going into the former f.y.e. entertainment store space adjacent to the center’s food court.

