Shoreline permits for Washington state coal terminal denied

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 8:05 PM

LONGVIEW, Wash.

A county hearing examiner has denied two shoreline permits that Millennium Bulk Terminals needs for its $680 million coal-export terminal project on the Columbia River in Washington state.

The Daily News reports Hearing Examiner Mark Scheibmeir rejected the permits Tuesday despite recommendations from Cowlitz County staff that he approve the permits with conditions.

Scheibmeir wrote in his decision that Millennium couldn't show that it would adequately compensate for 10 significant adverse impacts — from rail capacity to noise pollution to tribal resources — identified in the state's environmental impact statement.

Millennium will appeal the decision to the state's shoreline hearing board.

In a statement, Millenium CEO Bill Chapman said "the decision is based primarily on issues outside the shoreline area applicable to any new terminal or transportation project in the state of Washington."

