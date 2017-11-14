Venezuelan telecoms regulator to monitor social media posts

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a press conference at the Miraflores presidential palace, in Caracas, Venezuela. The EU on Monday Nov. 13, 2017 banned arms sales to Venezuela and set up a system to slap asset freezes and travel restrictions on Venezuelan officials as it seeks to ramp up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro. The move was decided by EU foreign ministers at talks in Brussels. Ariana Cubillos, File AP Photo