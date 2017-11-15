Hydroponic histrionics? Organic purists assail designation

In this Nov. 2, 2017 photo provided by Recirculating Farms Coalition, red lettuce grows at an aquaponic farm, a form of hydroponic cultivation, in Hilliard, Fla. The National Organic Standards Board, which advises the U.S. Department of Agriculture, voted in early November 2017 to allow produce raised hydroponically without soil to be certified as organic. Following the vote, some traditional organic farmers say they are working on an alternative to the USDA certification. Recirculating Farms Coalition via AP)