Business

Maui County committee recommends ban on certain sunscreens

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 2:08 AM

WAILUKU, Hawaii

A Maui County Council committee has recommended that sunscreens containing certain chemicals be banned in the county.

The Maui News reports that the committee on Monday introduced a bill that would prohibit the sale and use of sunscreen carrying oxybenzone and octinoxate, ingredients that have grown controversial over the past few years.

Joe DiNardo, a retired scientist and toxicologist, says if passed, Maui County's ban would be the first in the country.

Supporters of a ban believe it would help protect coral reefs, while opponents contend that the ingredients are safe for use, pointing out that oxybenzone has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

DiNardo said the administration's approval came back in 1978, though, when the bar for testing sunscreens was lower.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video