Business

Professor harasses workers for their weight in Yelp post

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 2:08 AM

BOSTON

A Boston University professor has received heavy criticism after he posted a Yelp review harassing two restaurant employees for their weight.

The Boston Globe reports Dick Hackbarth, professor at the Questrom School of Business, wrote the now-deleted post about Cafe ArtScience employees Nov. 8. Hackbarth complained about his wait and used expletives while calling the Cambridge restaurant's employees fat.

Questrom Dean Ken Freeman said on Twitter the school is aware of the post, and they are "extremely disappointed."

The restaurant's director of operations says Hackbarth arrived to dinner later than his original reservation Nov. 4. Staff members say the man became hostile after being seated at the bar, and he made derogatory remarks before he was asked to leave.

Hackbarth has not responded to requests for comment.

