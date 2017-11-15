Business

Council reopens bidding process for telecom utility

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 2:10 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Burlington officials have formed a committee to determine how to vote on a buyer for the city's Burlington Telecom utility following a failed joint venture proposal.

The Burlington Free Press reports a final vote has been scheduled for Nov. 27. The finalists, Ting and Keep Burlington Telecom Local, failed to reach an agreement last week so bidders that were previously eliminated will join the sale again.

Schurz Communications and ZRF Partners have been asked to submit updated intent letters by Nov. 20. A subcommittee will return to discuss the new voting process by the end of the week.

Councilor Kurt Wright says ZRF will resolve an earlier conflict before it re-enters the bidding process.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video