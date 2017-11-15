Business

DuPont's first female CEO recalls harassment in the 1980s

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 6:43 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

The first female CEO of DuPont has shared her experience of sexual harassment in the workplace.

The News Journal of Wilmington, Delaware, reported Tuesday that Ellen Kullman said her experiences were "not terrible." But she said many women in the 1980s avoided being alone with male colleagues during "alcohol infused" events.

The former executive for the chemical company said she laughed off propositions. Kullman did not divulge specifics but said the offenders were her peers and not supervisors.

She said her outspoken presence caused some colleagues to sometimes rethink their behaviors.

Kullman made her comments Monday at an event in North Wilmington. She left DuPont in 2015 and is now co-chair of Paradigm for Parity, a coalition of business leaders who are trying to foster gender equity in the workplace.

