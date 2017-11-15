Democrats flip 1 more seat in Oklahoma's GOP-led Legislature

Democrats have flipped another statehouse seat in deeply conservative Oklahoma amid growing frustration over years of state budget shortfalls and recent scandals that led to the resignation of Republican incumbents.
Democrat Allison Ikley-Freeman defeated Republican Brian O'Hara in Tuesday's special election for a state Senate seat representing parts of Tulsa. Complete but unofficial election results show that Ikley-Freeman, who is a therapist at a nonprofit mental health agency, won by 31 votes.
That seat was vacated after Republican Sen. Dan Newberry said he would step down early to focus on his career in banking.
Ikley-Freeman's win marks the fourth pickup for state Democrats in special elections this year in Oklahoma, where Republicans have dominated state politics in recent years.
Republicans held on to two other legislative seats in Tuesday's election. The Legislature's controlling party has failed during an ongoing special legislative session to push through tax increase plans that would bring new revenue to state coffers. Lawmakers now are considering bills that would balance the budget by raiding savings accounts and imposing cuts of about 2.5 percent to most state agencies.
The special elections in Oklahoma also followed last week's sweeping Democratic victories in Virginia, in which the party comfortably won the governor's race and fielded challengers who unseated several Republican incumbents in state House races. The Democrats' success in Virginia has them hoping for even bigger wins in next year's nationwide midterm elections.
