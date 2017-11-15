Business

'Pink slime' worker aid fund applications due Saturday

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 8:28 AM

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D.

An aid fund application deadline is looming for workers laid off by South Dakota meat producer Beef Products Inc.

The Dakota Dunes-based company in September set up a $10 million fund for employees who lost their jobs when the company closed three plants in 2012 over reports of a beef product critics dubbed "pink slime."

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports applications for the BPI Family Support Fund are due Saturday. More than 600 people have already applied.

The company laid off about 750 workers and closed plants in Texas, Kansas and Iowa in 2012, saying ABC's coverage of the producer's lean, finely textured beef product misled consumers into believing the product is unsafe. ABC stood by its reporting.

BPI sued ABC for defamation. Terms of a June settlement are confidential.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video