Business

Dallas to pay nearly $62M to first responders in back pay

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 8:28 AM

DALLAS

Dallas will pay nearly $62 million to settle a back pay dispute with police and firefighters in a salary issue related to a 1979 decision by voters.

The Dallas City Council on Tuesday agreed to settle four lawsuits linked to pay for hundreds of first responders.

The $61.7 million settlement resolves some lawsuits filed in the 1990s. Two lawsuits remain.

A referendum approved in 1979 gave police and firefighters a raise. The language referred to a pay differential for various ranks that was to be maintained.

Emergency responders said the differential was to be maintained forever. City attorneys said the differential was only for that year.

Mayor Mike Rawlings said Tuesday that Dallas did nothing wrong and they're doing what the referendum said the city would do.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video