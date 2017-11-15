Messmer announces bid for Congress in 1st District

A first-term state legislator says she's seeking the Democratic nomination for the state's 1st Congressional District in 2018.
State Rep. Mindi Messmer, of Rye, is a scientist who runs her own environmental consulting firm. She has worked on legislation to protect residents from chemicals in their water.
Messmer said Tuesday she wants to bring her scientific background to Washington to defend environmental regulations that are being rolled back by the Trump administration.
She's joining at least five other Democrats to succeed Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, who is stepping down after her term ends. Executive Councilor Chris Pappas, Former AFL-CIO head Mark MacKenzie, former Somersworth Mayor Lincoln Soldati, Rochester City Attorney Terence O'Rourke, and former Marine Maura Sullivan are running.
Republicans running include state Sen. Andy Sanborn of Bedford and former Liquor Commission Chief of Enforcement Eddie Edwards.
