TSYS raises money for United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley

TSYS presented its check to United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley on Tuesday at its corporate headquarters in Columbus.
The credit-card processor raised $1,585,835 for the nonprofit organization’s campaign, which exceeded its goal of $1,500,001, said TSYS spokesman Cyle Mims.
Just over $1.2 million of the money brought in will remain with the local organization because that amount of the proceeds were raised here.
A group of children from the TSYS Learning Center participated in the presentation with a song and helping to spell out the seven-figure dollar amount raised by holding placards, each with a number.
The overall goal this year of the campaign is $6,900,000. United Way raised $7.12 million in 2016, with nearly 60 area organizations and agencies receiving some of the money, including Easter Seals West Georgia, the Family Center of Columbus, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley, Girls Incorporated of Columbus & Phenix-Russell, and Feeding the Valley.
Comments