TSYS raises money for United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

"Operation Hidden Guardian" leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue

First graders turn table on school leader, send him up a tree for lunch

First graders turn table on school leader, send him up a tree for lunch

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

  Looking back: Here's how the United Way made a difference in one family's life

    Mallory Estes, a TSYS team member, shares how the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley has made a difference in her family's life.

Mallory Estes, a TSYS team member, shares how the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley has made a difference in her family's life. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Mallory Estes, a TSYS team member, shares how the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley has made a difference in her family's life. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Business

TSYS raises money for United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

November 15, 2017 11:41 AM

TSYS presented its check to United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley on Tuesday at its corporate headquarters in Columbus.

The credit-card processor raised $1,585,835 for the nonprofit organization’s campaign, which exceeded its goal of $1,500,001, said TSYS spokesman Cyle Mims.

Just over $1.2 million of the money brought in will remain with the local organization because that amount of the proceeds were raised here.

A group of children from the TSYS Learning Center participated in the presentation with a song and helping to spell out the seven-figure dollar amount raised by holding placards, each with a number.

The overall goal this year of the campaign is $6,900,000. United Way raised $7.12 million in 2016, with nearly 60 area organizations and agencies receiving some of the money, including Easter Seals West Georgia, the Family Center of Columbus, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley, Girls Incorporated of Columbus & Phenix-Russell, and Feeding the Valley.

