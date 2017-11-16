Delaware woman sentenced to 4 years in $6 million fraud case

A Delaware woman charged with transferring more than $6 million from the operating account of the financial services company where she was vice president into her own bank accounts has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.
WDEL-FM reports the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that 67-year-old Roberta Czap was sentenced Monday.
Czap pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and making a false statement on a tax return, and faced a maximum of 33 years in prison. Her attorneys had asked for leniency and no more than two years in prison, but prosecutors wanted at least five years.
Czap's husband, Matthew Czap, was sentenced in July to a year and a day in prison after pleading guilty to structuring financial transactions to avoid currency reporting requirements.
