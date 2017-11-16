Business

Farm company adding 150 jobs in South Carolina

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 08:32 AM



COLUMBIA, S.C.

A South Carolina farm company is expanding operations and will create 150 new jobs.

McCall Farms announced Wednesday it will spend $35 million to expand its operations in Effingham in Florence County.

McCall Farms produces fresh canned vegetables and fruit. The company has 2,000 acres (809 hectares) in Florence County and another 25,000 acres (10,120 hectares) in production in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

McCall Farms acquired the brands of Sager Creek Vegetable Company from Del Monte. It will use machinery and equipment from Sager Creek in its expansion.

Hiring for the new jobs is expected to start late next year.

