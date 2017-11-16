FILE - In this 2015, file photo, Gao Zhisheng walks past photos of his relatives in a cave home where he is confined in northwestern China's Shaanxi province. Gao's whereabouts are now unknown after a short lived escape from his state security captors. Gao's plight shows what activists say is a drastically deteriorating situation for rights campaigners under the rule of President Xi Jinping, who emerged from a party congress last month as the most powerful Chinese leader in a generation.
FILE - In this 2015, file photo, Gao Zhisheng walks past photos of his relatives in a cave home where he is confined in northwestern China's Shaanxi province. Gao's whereabouts are now unknown after a short lived escape from his state security captors. Gao's plight shows what activists say is a drastically deteriorating situation for rights campaigners under the rule of President Xi Jinping, who emerged from a party congress last month as the most powerful Chinese leader in a generation. Paul Traynor, File AP Photo
FILE - In this 2015, file photo, Gao Zhisheng walks past photos of his relatives in a cave home where he is confined in northwestern China's Shaanxi province. Gao's whereabouts are now unknown after a short lived escape from his state security captors. Gao's plight shows what activists say is a drastically deteriorating situation for rights campaigners under the rule of President Xi Jinping, who emerged from a party congress last month as the most powerful Chinese leader in a generation. Paul Traynor, File AP Photo

Business

Human rights repression in China seen worsening under Xi

Associated Press

November 16, 2017 08:14 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BEIJING

Activists are describing a drastic deterioration in China's treatment of human rights campaigners as the country's most powerful leader in a generation associates China's rise as a global power with highly authoritarian, one-party rule.

A Human Rights Watch researcher and others say there are more secret detentions and closed-door trials and less regard for due process. Political prisoners are held in harsh conditions and their health is ignored.

Maya Wang of Human Rights Watch describes the situation as the worst since 1989's crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square. "We feel we haven't hit bottom yet."

China's government rejects accusations of rights abuses but it also says no outsider has the right to challenge its judicial sovereignty and dismisses universal rights as a Western notion that would undermine Chinese society.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video