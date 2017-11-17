Business

Washington state potato company settles discrimination claim

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017

KENNEWICK, Wash.

Washington Potato Co. has agreed to pay a $100,000 civil penalty to settle a discrimination claim involving Freeze Pack, its Pasco vegetable processing plant.

The Tri-City Herald reports that the U.S. Department of Justice announced the settlement on Thursday. The agreement resolves an investigation into whether the company discriminated against immigrants by requiring different documents than it did for U.S. citizens.

The Immigration and Nationality Act's anti-discrimination provisions prohibit employers from "subjecting employees to different or unnecessary documentary demands based on citizenship, immigration status or national origin."

As part of the settlement, Washington Potato will pay the penalty, train staff, post notices informing workers about their rights under the act and be subject to continuing monitoring and reporting requirements.

