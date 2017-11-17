Business

Firearms company Radian Weapons moves to Redmond

BEND, Ore.

Gun and accessory maker Radian Weapons is moving to Redmond next month.

The Bulletin reported Thursday that the move by Radian makes it the seventh firearms company in the city.

Jon Stark with Redmond Economic Development Inc. says the industry employs about 30 people in the city, but that number will double with Radian's addition.

Radian is best-known for its Raptor charging handle, an accessory that fits AR-15 carbine and M16 assault rifles. But the company began producing a complete AR-15 in 2015.

Josiah Underwood, Radian director of operations, says despite a sharp decline in gun sales since President Trump was elected in 2016, the company is anticipating growth through its premium accessories. Gun owners can buy the accessories for about $100 and use them to upgrade inexpensive weapons.

