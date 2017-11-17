Business

Nissan execs taking pay cuts over bogus vehicle inspections

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 04:05 AM

TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa and other executives of the Japanese automaker plan to return part of their salaries to show remorse over illegal vehicle inspections at the automaker's plants in Japan.

Saikawa did not say how big the pay cuts would be or who else would take them.

Earlier Friday, Nissan submitted to the government a report on its investigation into the scandal. The faulty inspections only affect vehicles sold in Japan, not exports.

Saikawa said it was puzzling why the practice was routine for more than three decades. He said plant workers knew what they were doing was illegal and covered it up.

