Leaders of Spain, Belgium meet amid Catalonia crisis

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 05:28 AM

BRUSSELS

The prime ministers of Spain and Belgium have held talks over their testy bilateral relations as ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four secessionist allies prepare for an extradition court appearance in Brussels.

Friday's court hearing for the five is the latest step in their flight from Spain and refusal to return from Brussels to face a rebellion investigation amid a push for Catalan independence.

The Belgian government has steadfastly said it can't intervene in Spain's extradition request since it's up to the independent judiciary to make a decision. Friday's court decision can still be appealed.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Belgian counterpart Charles Michel met on the sidelines of the European Union summit in Goteborg, Sweden.

