Louisiana creates a shopping trail to promote unique stores

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 10:04 AM

NATCHITOCHES, La.

Louisiana is creating its own shopping trail for tourists.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office says Louisiana Tax Free Shopping for International Visitors announced the launch of a "cultural shopping trail" aimed at promoting unique retail experiences and local shopping to out-of-state visitors.

A map of shopping locations is posted online , including antique stores, boutique shopping, locally hand-crafted goods, outdoor specialty shops and culinary products. The trail lists outlet shopping in north Louisiana, the Front Street Marketplace on Natchitoches' river bank and cottage boutiques in Covington's historic district.

Louisiana Tax Free Shopping allows international visitors to the state to receive cash refunds for sales taxes paid on certain items purchased at participating tax-free stores. Stores, however, don't have to be members of the tax-free program to participate in the shopping trail.

