Yakima Valley visitors touring wineries with horses

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, NOV. 18-19 - In this Oct. 28, 2017 photo, Alan Geho sits in the driver's seat of a horse-drawn carriage while waiting for his wine-tasting passengers to finish tasting at Tanjuli Winery in Zillah, Wash. while taking a group of women on a winery tour. Geho, who runs Yakima Valley Carriage Company, started the service last summer. Yakima Herald-Republic via AP Jake Parrish