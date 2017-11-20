Business

White House open to striking health provision from tax bill

Associated Press

November 20, 2017 03:27 AM

WASHINGTON

The White House says it's willing to strike a health-care provision from the Senate tax-cut bill if the provision becomes an impediment to passing one of President Donald Trump's top priorities.

The provision would repeal a requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance or pay a fine. But it has emerged as a major sticking point for Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who says the issue should be dealt with separately.

Trump's budget director, Mick Mulvaney, says the White House would like to repeal the health care requirement and still have a good tax bill.

But he told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that "we're OK" with removing it if keeping it becomes an impediment to passing the legislation.

