European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a conference to mark the launch of the Centre for European Reform's new office in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a conference to mark the launch of the Centre for European Reform's new office in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Geert Vanden Wijngaert AP Photo
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a conference to mark the launch of the Centre for European Reform's new office in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Geert Vanden Wijngaert AP Photo

Business

EU's Barnier says UK must offer Ireland solutions for Brexit

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 06:36 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BRUSSELS

The European Union's top Brexit negotiator says that is up to the United Kingdom to offer solutions on how to settle its border with Ireland and insisted it was not up to the EU to offer compromises.

Michel Barnier told a conference Monday that London would need to provide clear proposals soon if they were to find a way for the U.K. to leave the EU but still have a transparent, open border with Ireland.

He said that "those who wanted Brexit must offer solutions." The EU wants "sufficient progress" on the Irish issue, the rights of EU citizens remaining in Britain and the outstanding bill Britain must pay before the negotiations can move to future relations next month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video