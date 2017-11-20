Restaurant owners finding strong appetites in Detroit

In a photo from Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, River Bistro chef Maxcel Hardy stands outside his restaurant in Detroit. Hardy plans to open another restaurant, Coop Detroit, in January in Midtown. He is a Detroit native and has partnered with restaurants in places like Harlem and Miami. "Detroit truly is a community and family-based," he said. "Everyone says it's a 'small big city.' For chefs, it's really hot. There's a new synergy and energy in the city. The city never has been known as a food Mecca. Now, it's a revolving culinary community." Carlos Osorio AP Photo