Business

January trial set for lawsuit over flood cleanup expenses

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:19 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MINOT, N.D.

Trial has been scheduled in early January for a lawsuit that a company filed against the Minot Public School District over unpaid cleanup expenses resulting from the 2011 Souris River flood.

The Minot Daily News reports that a federal jury in Bismarck is scheduled to hear ServPro's case on Jan. 8.

The school district hired the company to clean up flood-damaged schools. The Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursed all but $1.9 million of the expense.

Minot Public Schools contends Servpro's owner told the district it wouldn't charge anything over and above what FEMA paid. ServPro disputes that.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A federal judge ruled in September that the contract had been breached, but he didn't rule on resulting damages. The two sides held settlement talks, but no settlement was reached.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video