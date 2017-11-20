Business

Some people in UP community losing sleep over noisy power

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:03 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MARQUETTE, Mich.

There's more than light coming from new electricity generators in Marquette. Residents say they're too noisy.

The company that makes the generators will be sending representatives from Finland. Tom Carpenter of the Marquette Board of Light and Power says he's visited some Marquette Township homes and confirmed the noise. He says he doesn't have any answers yet.

The Marquette Energy Center has three engines that weigh almost 400 tons each. The Mining Journal says the energy center has been generating power in the Upper Peninsula since late August.

Some residents say they've lost sleep and the enjoyment of their yards because of noise. The noise has been described as a rapid percussion sound, a high-pitch whining and a deep banging. It seemed to get worse when leaves fell.

