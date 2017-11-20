Business

Gas prices hold steady in Massachusetts for Thanksgiving

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:55 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

BOSTON

The price of gasoline in Massachusetts is holding steady for Thanksgiving.

AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey that self-serve, regular unleaded is averaging $2.53 per gallon. That's unchanged from last week. It's one cent below the national average.

AAA projects that nearly 51 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, a 3.3 percent increase over 2016.

AAA says the 2017 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts is 45 cents higher than it was at this time last year. At that time, gas was averaging $2.08 per gallon.

AAA found self-serve, regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.37 per gallon and as high as $2.79 in Massachusetts.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video