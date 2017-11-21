Business

Utah groups urge Republican senators to vote down tax bill

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 02:18 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

Grassroots groups in Utah that are against the Republican Party's tax plans have called upon Republican Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee to vote against the Senate bill, which last week passed the Senate Finance Committee led by Hatch.

Utah Indivisible, Alliance of a Better Utah, Mormon Women for Ethical Government and other groups gathered on Monday outside the federal building to show how the GOP tax plans would cause hardship to Utah families and individuals.

Utah Indivisible leader Judi Hilman says large families, college students, disabled veterans and people with chronic illnesses are some of the "biggest losers" under the House and Senate tax proposals.

All four Utah GOP House members voted in favor of the House version of tax reform.

