Business

New Mexico state finances shows signs of improvement

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 02:35 AM

UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico is rapidly rebuilding financial reserves that may help state government withstand future economic downturns.

Chief Economist Jon Clark of the New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee said Monday that the state's recently depleted savings have substantially grown.

He says the state had set aside an estimated $500 million as of the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

That is equal to about 8 percent of New Mexico's annual general fund spending obligations. A leading credit ratings agency recommends 10 percent reserves or greater to weather recessions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The estimate signals a potentially rapid financial turnaround for state finances that were hit hard by a 2015 downturn in the oil sector.

Spending was slashed at public colleges and several state agencies earlier this year to offset faltering tax revenues.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video