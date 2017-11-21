Business

North Carolina advocate to meet with Pope Francis this week

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 05:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

RALEIGH, N.C.

A Protestant minister known as the architect of the Moral Monday protest movement in North Carolina will spend the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend at a Vatican conference dedicated to labor and the workers' movement that includes a meeting with Pope Francis.

The Rev. William J. Barber II told The News & Observer that he received an invitation to the Vatican earlier this fall, along with other worker and labor rights advocates. Barber stepped down as head of the state NAACP last month to focus on his role as president of new social justice organization Repairers of the Breach.

Barber, who will talk about his Poor People's Campaign at the conference , praised the pope for being "on the forefront of declaring that poverty in our current world is a scandal."

Barber's 84-year-old mother will accompany him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video